iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Stock Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

JKH stock opened at $400.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.34. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.44 and a 52 week high of $402.32.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

