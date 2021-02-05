iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $340.75

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $340.75 and last traded at $340.58, with a volume of 23313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $336.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.85 and a 200-day moving average of $266.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

