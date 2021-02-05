iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

