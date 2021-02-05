iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.83

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.83 and last traded at $70.81, with a volume of 11400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

