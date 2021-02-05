iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.55

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.55 and traded as low as $27.86. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 181,518 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,670,000.

