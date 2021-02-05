iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,240,000.

USMV opened at $67.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43.

