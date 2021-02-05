iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lessened by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $47,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $67.37. 4,308,689 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43.

