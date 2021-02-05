iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,574 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $108,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $172.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.16. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

