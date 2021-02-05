iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

MUB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,264. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

