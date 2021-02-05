iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 250,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $250.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $250.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.