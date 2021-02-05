iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1,908.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,255 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.99. 10,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,910. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $250.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.68 and its 200-day moving average is $225.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

