iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,820 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $251.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.