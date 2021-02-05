iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $107.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

