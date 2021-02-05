iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 110.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $107.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

