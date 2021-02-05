iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Decreased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,988 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,264,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.53. 30,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

