iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.56

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.56 and last traded at $66.45, with a volume of 15662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.