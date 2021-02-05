iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 12-Month High at $181.09

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $181.09 and last traded at $180.95, with a volume of 3297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.37.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

