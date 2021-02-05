iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFH) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $33.01. Approximately 1,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.