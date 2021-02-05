iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.30. iSign Solutions shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 3,642 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

iSign Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

