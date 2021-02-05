Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Market Cap Reaches $1.86 Million

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $1.86 million and $698,289.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00051676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00164921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00064009 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00076719 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00227268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,356,240 tokens. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io

Isiklar Coin Token Trading

