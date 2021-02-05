Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB remained flat at $$5.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,908,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,803,055. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

