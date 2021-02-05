Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,117 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,430 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 33,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 642,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 385,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,066,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 585,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

