iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.40

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $16,342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,237,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.