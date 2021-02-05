IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Visa accounts for 1.1% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Shares of V opened at $209.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.