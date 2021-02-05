IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Facebook makes up about 1.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $266.49 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock valued at $407,683,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

