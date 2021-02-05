IZE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,998.00 (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, IZE has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. IZE has a total market capitalization of $436.08 million and $20,998.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IZE token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00169707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00067856 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083185 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00241522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045747 BTC.

IZE Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

Buying and Selling IZE

IZE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IZE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

