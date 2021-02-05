Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.89. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 9,880,092 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 659.73% and a negative net margin of 372.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 560.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 333,861 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.