James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.20

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2,537.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 38,960 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

