James Latham plc (LTHM.L) (LON:LTHM) Insider Acquires £1,637.85 in Stock

James Latham plc (LTHM.L) (LON:LTHM) insider Piers Latham purchased 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 895 ($11.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,637.85 ($2,139.86).

Shares of LTHM traded up GBX 37 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 937 ($12.24). The company had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098. James Latham plc has a 1-year low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 978 ($12.78). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 910.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 872.50. The stock has a market cap of £186.47 million and a PE ratio of 16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. James Latham plc (LTHM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

