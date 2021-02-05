Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 111.7% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 7,747.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKQ opened at $94.59 on Friday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $95.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91.

