Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 13,848 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $96.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

