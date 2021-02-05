Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 7,036 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.57 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $50.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

