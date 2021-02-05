Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,666 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after acquiring an additional 190,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 168,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 145,469 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $8,042,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,978,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FMB opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.