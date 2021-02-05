Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,659,000 after buying an additional 181,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 710,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,865,000 after buying an additional 147,468 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.88. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

