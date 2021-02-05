Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.39% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,370.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 267,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000.

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $27.22 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.