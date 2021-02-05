Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 143.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $28,005,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cogent Communications by 261.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 325,765 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,475,000 after purchasing an additional 180,570 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 152,575 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 124,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $139,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,390 shares of company stock worth $601,653 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

Shares of CCOI opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.98, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

