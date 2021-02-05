Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after buying an additional 403,026 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1,298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after buying an additional 172,223 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,903,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,421,000 after buying an additional 88,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $385.09 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.00 and its 200-day moving average is $410.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

