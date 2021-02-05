Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 126.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of American States Water worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.09 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.91%.

American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

