Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 149,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 975,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $14,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,210,423 shares of company stock valued at $225,248,855. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $224.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of -466.68 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

