Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 211,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 651,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

