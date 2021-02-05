Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 121,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 462.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $86.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

