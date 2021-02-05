Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 10,131 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.

