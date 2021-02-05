Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 21,862 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,205,000 after buying an additional 654,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $408,028. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $32.10 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

