Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

NYSE:GDV opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

