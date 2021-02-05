Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,744 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.