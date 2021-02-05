Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $121.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.65. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

