Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,719 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ontrak worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ontrak alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Ontrak stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.