Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,278 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.55% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 271.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,504,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,486,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVOL opened at $24.53 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81.

