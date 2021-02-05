Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPA. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $2,013,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $46.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33.

