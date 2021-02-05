Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 14,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 21,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

About Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY)

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

